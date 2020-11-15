Communities Asked To Light Up For Road Safety On World Remembrance Day

Communities are being asked to Light up for Road Safety on World Remembrance Day.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place on the third Sunday in November every year.

Kildare County Council buildings along with Council buildings across Ireland will 'light up for road safety' as part of this years 'World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims' today.

The people of Kildare are being asked to join in and shine a light in their window this evening between 7pm and 8pm to remember those in their community who have died on the roads.

Kildare County Council Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh noted; "Every year crash victims are remembered on the third Sunday in November and this year, with everything else going on in the world, road safety stakeholders are not forgetting those who have died on the roads. With an increase in people out walking, cycling and going from place to place, road safety is more important now more than ever before and road safety officers are asking the public to join them to 'light up' and shine a light for road safety and remember those who have died or were injured on the roads."

Businesses and other organisations are also being encouraged to light up their building for road safety as part of this national campaign.

Gardaí, firefighters and paramedics respond to collisions every day and witness first-hand, the consequences of a collision. Garda, fire and ambulance stations will also shine a light as emergency vehicles will turn on their blue lights outside respective stations for a period between 7pm and 8pm.

On this important day, bereaved families and the seriously injured come together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show our thanks for the work of the emergency services, you too can show your support by participating in this event.