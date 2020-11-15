Over 80,000 Premises In Kildare Have Access To High Speed Broadband

Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Eamon Ryan have provided information on the number of premises that have access to high speed broadband.

The number premises that already has access to high speed broadband in Kildare is 81,329 which translates to 85% of premises.

Minister Ryan has advised that the High Speed Broadband Map, which is available at www.broadband.gov.ie, shows the areas which will be included in the National Broadband Plan (NBP) State led intervention as well as areas targeted by commercial operators.

The map is colour coded and searchable by address and Eircode.

The Department defines high speed broadband as a connection with minimum speeds of 30Mbps download and 6Mbps upload.

The NBP network will offer users a high speed broadband service with a minimum download speed of 500Mbps from the outset