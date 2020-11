The Lord Mayor of Dublin says by hook or by shepherd's crook, she'll have a live animal crib outside the Mansion House this year.

Farmers have made the real-life nativity scene a Christmas staple for Dubliners for over two decades.

The IFA has promised to supply livestock again this year if an enclosure can be built to ensure social distancing.

Councillor Hazel Chu says she hopes they could have the crib in place as soon as the first week in December: