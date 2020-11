Sinn Féin says every county in Ireland needs to have a properly-funded refuge for victims of domestic violence.

It's after the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed her office had seen an 87 per cent surge in cases compared with the first ten months of last year.

In 2019 there were 464 cases in all, but already this year there have been 684.

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin's Justice spokesman, says refuges for victims need far more support: