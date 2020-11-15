Listen Live Logo

Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Given To People For Free In The New Year Once It Has Been Approved For Use

15/11/2020
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The Taoiseach says the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be given to people for free in the new year once it has been approved for use.

Micheal Martin says it's "very possible" a vaccine passport could be introduced to allow people travel abroad and attend large gatherings.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, he says Level 3 restriction are "not set in stone" for Christmas, and a variation's being considered by government.

He also ruled out mandatory mask wearing in public during the busy shopping period.
 

