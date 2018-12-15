Saturday Favourites

Motorists Advised To Travel With Care As Storm Deirdre Approaches

: 12/15/2018 - 09:21
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
The status orange wind warning now applies to just Wexford, Donegal, Cork and Waterford.

Gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour are expected due to Storm Deirdre this evening in those counties.

While there's a status yellow wind alert for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

A status yellow rainfall warning also remains in place for the country with up to 50 millimetres of rain expected.

Meanwhile, there are hundreds of power outages in parts of the country.

They include Nenagh in County Tipperary, along with parts of County Kerry including Milltown and Killeenleagh.

Parts of County Cork are also without power including the Blarney and Cork city area, along with Coachford.

Drumshambo in Leitrim is also affected along with Dundalk in Louth and Navan in Meath.

The ESB says it's a routine winter's day and it remains on alert but is not anticipating a massive level of outages.

 

