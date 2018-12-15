The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Plans To Tackle Speeding On Irish Roads Face Backlash

: 12/15/2018 - 09:37
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
speeding_car.jpg

Plans for tougher penalties for speeding offences are facing a backlash.

A growing number of TDs in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have expressed their concern over the proposals.

Transport Minister Shane Ross is looking to introduce a number of new measures aimed at cracking down on motorists breaking the speed limit.

Under the plans a graded penalty point system for those exceeding the limit is being considered while it has also been suggested that motorists who couldn't produce a driver's licence to Gardai could also face penalty points.

Since the plans became public there has been growing anger within both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail over the proposals.

The Irish Independent reports TDs in both parties hitting out at the moves which they label 'draconian' and an example of a 'nanny state'.

The paper reports the move to hit drivers who don't produce their licence with penalty points has been dropped , while the government insists the plans have a long way to go before they can be enacted.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!