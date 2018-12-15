Pedestrian Dies Following Car Crash In Cork

A pedestrian has been killed in a crash in Cork in the early hours of this morning.

One person has been arrested following the incident.

Gardai are investigating the collision which happened on the N27 Airport Road in the city shortly after 5:30am.

A man in his late 40s was fatally injured after he was struck by a car.

His body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was arrested, and is in custody at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The road is closed and diversions are in place to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.