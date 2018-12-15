A new Educate Together primary school is on the way to County Mayo.

There are plans for it to open in Westport next year.

The Department of Education has given the go-ahead for Westport Educate Together National School to open in County Mayo.

In 2011 the Government began a programme to create more diversity and inclusiveness in the education system.

Recommendations were made for Catholic primary schools in 25 areas around the country, to transfer patronage to Educate Together. Since then, just a handful have opened up.

Talks are at an advanced stage regarding the location of the school in Westport - it's set to open in September 2019 and the recruitment process will soon start to find a principal.