The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

New Educate Together Primary School Is On The Way To County Mayo

: 12/15/2018 - 10:27
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
educate_together_logo.jpg

A new Educate Together primary school is on the way to County Mayo.

There are plans for it to open in Westport next year.

The Department of Education has given the go-ahead for Westport Educate Together National School to open in County Mayo.

In 2011 the Government began a programme to create more diversity and inclusiveness in the education system.

Recommendations were made for Catholic primary schools in 25 areas around the country, to transfer patronage to Educate Together. Since then, just a handful have opened up.

Talks are at an advanced stage regarding the location of the school in Westport - it's set to open in September 2019 and the recruitment process will soon start to find a principal.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!