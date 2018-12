Residents around County Kildare will be able to dispose of their Christmas Trees at a number of sites from Saturday 5th to Saturday 19th of January inclusive.

The Environment Department has arranged for six locations (drop off points) for Christmas tree recycling in the county.

Locally, within the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District and Clane GAA Club and Maynooth Council Depot (Leinster Street) have been arranged.