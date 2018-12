Nurses were victims in 70 per cent of assaults on hospital staff over the past 10 years.

HSE figures released to Sinn Féin show that between 2008 and the end of November this year, 10 thousand 7 hundred and 44 staff reported assaults ranging from harm to 'near misses'.

This year alone, 61 per cent of assaults that were reported, were from nurses.

The party's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly says it's completely unacceptable