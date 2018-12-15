Remains Of Newborn Baby Found On Beach In North Dublin

The remains of what Gardai believe to be a newborn baby have been found on a beach in North Dublin.

An investigation is now underway following the discovery which was made earlier today.

Shortly before 10am, Gardai were alerted to the discovery of a baby's body on a beach in the North Dublin seaside town.

The scene has been sealed off and a technical examination of the area has begun.

Gardai say that the sex of the newborn is unknown at this point.

They've raised concerns about the wellbeing of the child's mother and are asking her to come forward.

They're also appealing to anyone with information to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510