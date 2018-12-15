People In Kildare Positively Engaging with Emplotment Programmes From The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection

1,680 people from County Kildare are currently participating in the employment and activation programmes from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection

Activation programmes form part of the Government’s overall policy to reduce unemployment.

Policies set out in the Action Plan for Jobs, create an environment in which business can succeed and create jobs

These include Pathways to Work which ensures that as many of these new jobs and other vacancies that arise in the economy are filled by people taken from the Live Register, and in particular the long-term unemployed.

Unemployment levels have fallen from over 15% in 2012 to 5.3% in November 2018.