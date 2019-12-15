Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€47 Million To Be Made Available Under Community Service Programme In 2020.

: 12/15/2019 - 13:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
euro_currency.jpg

 

New figures released by the Dept. of Rural and Community Development has outlined current and capital expenditure allocated to the Community Services Programme in each of the years 2016 to 2019.

The CSP supports community organisations to provide local services through a social enterprise model.

Funding is provided towards the costs of employing a manager and a specified number of full-time employees(FTEs).

Almost €47 million will be available to support community organisations under the programme in 2020.

In Kildare from 2016 to 2019, there are 5 service providers, 3 managers and 18 FTEs.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!