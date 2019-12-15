€47 Million To Be Made Available Under Community Service Programme In 2020.

New figures released by the Dept. of Rural and Community Development has outlined current and capital expenditure allocated to the Community Services Programme in each of the years 2016 to 2019.

The CSP supports community organisations to provide local services through a social enterprise model.

Funding is provided towards the costs of employing a manager and a specified number of full-time employees(FTEs).

Almost €47 million will be available to support community organisations under the programme in 2020.

In Kildare from 2016 to 2019, there are 5 service providers, 3 managers and 18 FTEs.