Leak At University Hospital Waterford May Cause Delays To Services Today.

: 12/15/2019 - 13:26
Author: Eoin Beatty
hospital_trolley_2.jpg

 

A leak at University Hospital Waterford may cause delays to some services in the hospital today.

A spokesperson for UHW says the Accident and Emergency Department is not directly affected.

The spokesperson says any impact on other services will be minimal and the problem is expected to be fixed today.

