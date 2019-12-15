Listen Live Logo

Kildare 3rd Most Expensive Housing Market In Leinster, Outside Dublin.

: 12/15/2019 - 13:37
Author: Eoin Beatty
The most expensive places in the country to buy a home are all in Dublin according to the latest Daft Wealth Report.

The average asking price in Mount Merrion is now €777,000, followed by Dalkey and Sandycove.

By comparison, the average asking price for a property nationwide is €257,000.

In Leinster, outside Dublin, Kildare is the 3rd most expensive market at €264,000, just above the national average.

Elsewhere in Leinster, Wicklow is the most expensive at €333,000, followed by Meath at €267,000.

