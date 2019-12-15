Kildare Cllrs. Calling On KCC To Respond To Quarry Related Issues In The County.

Two Kildare councillors have called on Kildare County Council to respond to the ongoing quarry related issues in the county.

Green Party Cllr. Vanessa Liston has requested that the council outline the lessons learned and new measures put in place to prevent and promptly shut down illegal quarries in Kildare and remediate their environmental impacts.

While, Independent Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy has asked the council to provide details of its response to the ongoing quarry related issues in Kildare as highlighted in the recent RTÉ Prime Time Investigates report.

The motions will be discussed at the monthly KCC meeting on Monday.