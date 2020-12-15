The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: PAC Vice Chair Says There Is No Appetite For Stanley Resignation.

: 15/12/2020 - 10:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The PAC Vice-Chair, Kildare's Catherine Murphy, says there is no desire among committee members to seek Brian Stanley's resignation as Chair.

The Laois/Offaly Sinn Fein TD is to make a statement in the Dail this afternoon regarding a number of controversial tweets he posted.

The party has said he will not be stepping down or taking questions following the statement.

Housing Minister, Darragh O'Brien says his position as chair of the Public Accounts committee has been damaged.

Kildare North TD and Social Democrats Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy, says his committee colleagues aren't seeking his resignation.

File image: RollingNews

