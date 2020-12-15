The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Athy MD Cathaoirleach Wants Minister To Visit The Site Of The Southern Distributor Road.

: 15/12/2020 - 11:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
eamonn_ryan_ge2020_campaign_trail_1_rollingnews.jpg

The Cathaorleach of the Athy Municipal District wants the Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to visit the site of the town's Distributor Road.

The route, first suggested in the 1970s, was due to start construction in January.

Its total estimated cost is in the region of €42 million

Labour Cllr., Aoife Breslin, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

tuesaoifelunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Breslin joined Clem Ryan on this morning's programme on her motions before the December meeting of the Municipal District.

cllr_aoife_breslin.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image:Eamon Ryan/RollingNews

