KCC Confirms New Year Closure Of Leixlip Road.

Kildare County Council has confirmed the closure of a Leixlip road for 11 days in the New Year.

The closure of the Confey Road is on behalf of HES Civil.

It is to facilitate the crossing of the road with two no. 220kv circuits to the new Intel sub-station and resurfacing of roads following the installation of pipework.

The closure will be in place from January 11th to 22nd.

Alternative Routes:

Light vehicles less than 3.5T will take the R149 then the R148 then the L1014.

HGV’s can take two alternative routes:

Route 1 is the R157 to the R148 into Lucan then take the R149.

Route 2 is the R157 to Dunboyne to the L2228 to Clonee to the R149 to Lucan.

Image courtesy KCC