Listen: Kildare TD Says Local Authority Long-Leases Of Homes Is Most Expensive Way Of Providing Social Housing.

: 15/12/2020 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A  Kildare TD says the trend of long-term leasing of homes by local authorities is the most expensive way of providing social housing.

Councils across the country, including Kildare County Council, are leasing homes for 25 years, at  90% of market rent.

These deals usually include allocation of  maintenance responsibility to the local authority.

KCC is striking a deal to lease an entire estate in Johnstown for social homes.

Kildare North deputy and Social Democrat Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy, speaking to Kildare Today, says this is not the best way to provide social housing.

Stock image: Shutterstock

