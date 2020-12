A driver is facing a court appearance for alleged theft, after being pulled over by Kildare Gardai.

Naas Roads Policing observed the driver on their phone on the N7.

Gardai subsequently found "a number of items of clothing that had been stolen from Naas." in the car.

Fines and penalty points have been issued for the mobile phone offence.

Gardai say "A court appearance has been set for the theft"

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana