There's another electricity outage in Ardlough.

The area has, according to locals, been experiencing frequent faults since September.

Today's outage is impacting 210 customers

ESB Networks, in a statement issued to Kfm last week, says "These outages are a result of a recurring fault on a medium voltage line in the area."

It expects to have today's fault resolved by 2.30pm.

Stock image: Pexels