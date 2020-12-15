K Drive

Listen: Cabinet Ministers Discuss Detailed Plan For Roll-Out Of Covid 19 Vaccine.

: 15/12/2020 - 13:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cabinet Ministers have been discussing a detailed plan for the roll-out of 14.6 million doses of COVID vaccine.

It will see the vaccinations done in five possible locations including large scale vaccination centres.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

