KARE is proposing to build homes in Naas.

Kildare County Council, on behalf of the organisation, has launched a public consultation on the plan.

KARE wants to build 3 homes on a site at Craddockstown Road.

The plans go on public display on Thursday and comment is invited until January 25th.

The plans will be available at Aras Cill Dara and on KCC's website.