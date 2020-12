Kildare's Community Call helpline has received 1,491 requests for assistance, since it was set up in March.

It is available, 7 days a week, to offer help on non-emergency and non-medical matters to anyone who needs it.

As part of its work with Community Call Forum stakeholders, including 1,100 deliveries of delivery of food, groceries and medicines, and transport service.

The phoneline, staffed by volunteers, is available on 1800 300 174 between 8am and 8pm.

Stock image: Pixabay