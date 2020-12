One of the most senior members of Donald Trump's own Republican party has congratulated Joe Biden on his election win.

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says the next man to live in the White House has "devoted himself to public service for many years."

He also said all Americans can take pride that the nation will have a female vice president - in Kamala Harris - for the first time.

File image: Mitch McConnell/Twitter