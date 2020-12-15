Listen: Stanley Admits Tweet About Varadkar's Sexuality Open To Interpretation.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has admitted a Tweet he sent about Leo Varadkar's sexuality was open to interpretation and has apologised to the Dáil.

Deputy Stanley said homophobia is abhorrent and that he tried to contact the Tánaiste today to apologise for the poorly-worded post.

Brian Stanley also apologised for a tweet about two ambushes that killed British soldiers saying we need to be able to talk sensitively about the past.

Deputy Stanley said he hopes people will accept the apologies:

File image: Brian Stanely, former Twitter profile image.