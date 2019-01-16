Listen: KCC Contacts Gardai About Dumping In Old Kilcullen By People Purporting To Work For The Council.

Kildare County Council have contacted Gardai following an incident of dumping in Old Kilcullen where it seems people attempted to pass themselves off as local authority staff.

Its alleged that the men, driving a northern registered truck, dumped about a tonne of "shore waste" in the area in December.

The men were reported to have been wearing Kildare County Council jackets, and are not employed by the council.

Fine Gael Maynooth Municipal District Cllr., Brendan Weld, has been speaking KCC's Director of Services, Joe Boland.