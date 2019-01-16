The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: KCC Contacts Gardai About Dumping In Old Kilcullen By People Purporting To Work For The Council.

: 01/16/2019 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Kildare County Council have contacted Gardai following an incident of dumping in Old Kilcullen where it seems people attempted to pass themselves off as local authority staff.

Its alleged that the men, driving a northern registered truck, dumped about a tonne of "shore waste" in the area in December.

The men were reported to have been wearing Kildare County Council jackets, and are not employed by the council.

Fine Gael Maynooth Municipal District Cllr., Brendan Weld, has been speaking KCC's Director of Services, Joe Boland.

weddumping.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!