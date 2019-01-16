Taoiseach: The Ball Is Now In Westminster's Court.

The Taoiseach says the ball is now in Westminster's court when it comes to the future of Brexit.

Leo Varadkar said he's disappointed at last night's vote in the House of Commons to shoot down the withdrawal agreement.

He's also said he can't predict the future of Brexit, but he doesn't believe a change of British Prime Minister would be helpful ahead of tonight's vote of confidence in their government.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil there is no secret plan to introduce a hard border with Northern Ireland.

It's after the Tánaiste was overheard telling the Transport Minister that checks on goods coming from the UK will be needed in the event of a no deal Brexit.

