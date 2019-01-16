The Eleven To Two Show

Rate Of Property Price Growth At Two Year Low.

01/16/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Property prices nationally have experienced their lowest annual rise in over 2 years, with prices growing by 7.1 percent in the year to November.

The Central Statistics Office figures show this is down from 8.4 percent the previous month.

In Dublin, there was a 5 percent rise in prices, with the biggest hikes seen in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and lowest in Fingal.

Outside the capital, the Midwest region experienced the largest rise in prices at 20.7 percent.

The smallest increase of 6.1 percent was in the Border region.

