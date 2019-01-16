The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

US: American Service Members Killed In Explosion In Syria.

: 01/16/2019 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The US military says American service members have been killed in an explosion in Syria.

The blast happened while they were carrying out a routine patrol in a town in the north of the country.

One research group says 16 people, including civilians, died - but no numbers have been confirmed.

