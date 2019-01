The mean price of a house in Kildare is €255,000

That's according to the Central Statistics Office for November.

The data across the 12 months to then shows a mean sales price drop from €270,988.

In that period, however, there's been a sharp, month-on-month, reduction in the number of homes sold in the county.

306 homes changed hands in Kildare in November 2017; that fell to 244 in November of last year.