The Health Minister has rejected criticism that he hasn't engaged with nursing unions over their planned strike.

The INMO and the Sallins headquartered Psychiatric Nurses Association are to strike at the end of the month in a row over pay and conditions.

The government is refusing to increase their pay as they say it will lead to pay claims from other public sector workers.

But Health Minister Simon Harris denied opposition claims that he isn't engaging with nurses:

File image: RollingNews