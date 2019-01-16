Council Says GDPR Prevents It From Providing List Of Properies Purchased For "Social Purposes" In MD.

Kildare Council has cited its GDPR obligations in declining to provide list of properties it has purchased for "social purposes" from government agencies.

The motion, by Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, asked that the council include any homes, and purchases, from any other public bodies.

His motion pertains to any such acquisitions in the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District within the last three years.

It was debated before today's meeting of the MD.

KCC has, however, stated that "In the last three years the council have received two units from the Housing Agency."