The Hillsborough trial in the UK has heard Sheffield Wednesday's safety certificate hadn't been updated in the 10 years before the FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

That's despite a crush at the stadium in 1981.

The club's former secretary Graham Mackrell denies breaking safety rules.

He's on trial with match commander David Duckenfield - who's pleaded not guilty to the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

