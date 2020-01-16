Listen: Protesting Farmers Begin Leaving Dublin Port.

Farmers, including from Kildare, who have been protesting in Dublin over the cost of beef are making their way home in tractors this evening.

They held a demonstration at Dublin Port this afternoon after many of them slept in their tractors in the city centre overnight.

There are major traffic delays on the M50 southbound leaving the Port Tunnel and disruption on North Wall Quay, Alfie Byrne Road & East Wall.

James Geoghegan from Individual Farmers of Ireland say they will be back in Dublin for further demonstrations.

16/1/2020 Farmers Beef Price Protests. Lines of tractors leaving the Dublin port tunnell and heading for the M50 motorway as farmers continue their protest in Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie