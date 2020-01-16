K Drive

Listen: #GE2020 Candidate Calls For Completion Of Rathangan Estate Regeneration.

: 01/16/2020 - 17:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
90390298.jpg

There are calls for the completion of the regeneration of St. Patrick's Park, which has been ongoing for years.

In 2016, Kildare County Council was granted approval for "revised proposal" for a three phase project there.

None of these phases may begin until  flood relief works are completed.

In Phase One, remedial and energy up-grades will be carried out at 35 homes, of which 22 are owned by KCC.

Phase Two  includes demolition of four homes and construction of 6, and in Phase Three, 19 homes will be refurbished, 22 will be demolished and 10 will be built.

Cllr. in the Kildare/Newbridge MD/Fianna Fáil Kildare South General Election Candidate, Suzanne Doyle

thurs18suzanne.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

#GE2020

