A Romanian man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Rose Hanrahan in Limerick over 2 years ago.

The 78 year old woman was killed in her home on New Road, Thomondagate in December 2017.

Today a 45 year old man was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of murder having been extradited from the UK.

He's currently being transported to Henry street garda station in Limerick.