Murder Trial Hears Dental Records Used To Identify The Victim.

A Dublin murder trial has heard that dental records were used to identify the remains of 61-year-old grandmother Patricia O’Connor.

Her body parts were found scattered across the Dublin and Wicklow Mountains over a four-day period in June 2017.

Kieran Greene denies murdering Patricia O’Connor at her home at Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham, Dublin in May 2017.

The 34yo lived there too with his girlfriend, Patricia’s daughter Louise, who’s also on trial accused of impeding his apprehension or prosecution – a charge also faced by her ex Keith Johnston and their daughter Stephanie.

Members of a family who were picnicking near the Sally Gap in the Wicklow Mountains on June 10th 2017 gave evidence today of finding what turned out to be a section of Patricia’s upper torso.

It is the prosecution’s case that after killing Ms. O’Connor, Mr. Greene dug her up from a shallow grave he'd buried her in, dismembered her and scattered her remains across an area spanning 30km up the mountains.

Another member of the public gave evidence of finding a body part on a rock near a stream while he and his partner were out for a walk in the area.

A total of 15 body parts were found over a four-day period, and the jury heard today that they were identified as belonging to the 61yo grandmother through the use of her dental records.

