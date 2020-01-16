"Serial Killer" Is Chief Suspect In The Murder Of Keane Mulready Woods.

A serial killer is the chief suspect in the murder of Keane Mulready Woods, according to a leading crime journalist.

Gardai are trying to trace the final movements of the 17-year-old victim, whose partial remains were found in Coolock on Monday.

Officers are also speaking to residents in Rathmullan Park in Drogheda, where a house is being examined as part of the investigation.

People are also being urged not to shared unverified online footage of Keane's murder.

Nicola Tallant, investigations editor with the Sunday World, says the gardai have a chief suspect for the crime.