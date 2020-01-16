K Drive

Listen: Taoiseach Accepts SF Cllr's Apology, Following Statements The Country Should Be Run By A "Family Man".

: 01/16/2020 - 18:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paddy_holohan.png

The Taoiseach says he accepts the apology offered by a Sinn Fein Councillor, who said the country should be run by 'a family man'.

Former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan also questioned Leo Varadkar's connection to Ireland because of his Indian heritage.

The West Dublin councillor apologised for the remarks this afternoon, saying he was 'misrepresented'.

Leo Varadkar says he accepts the apology, but admits anyone in Ireland from a minority background has likely experienced racism:

newstalk1748244.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

inn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says the remarks were out of character:

18mld.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Image: Paddy Holohan/Twitter.

News Tags: 
#GE2020

