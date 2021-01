A survivor is telling the Taoiseach 'actions speak louder than words' when it comes to the Mother and Baby Home controversy.

Micheál Martin issued a State apology this week for the treatment of women and children in these facilities.

It's after the publication of the Commission of Investigation's report, which found 9,000 babies died in the homes.

Elizabeth Coppin, who was born in a county home in Killarney in Co Kerry, says she wasn't impressed with the Taoiseach: