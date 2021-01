The Irish Patients' Assocation says Covid-19 is putting a huge strain on the health system as elective surgeries are being cancelled.

It's describing new hospital waiting list figures as 'fairly horrendous'.

It says the number of patients waiting to get operations has risen by 10 thousand 720, while 9,000 people are waiting more than 12 months.

Irish Patients' Associations spokesperson, Stephen McMahon says a way must be found to help those waiting long-term for operations: