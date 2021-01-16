Listen: Around A Quarter Of Hauliers Arriving Into Dublin Port From The UK Are Experiencing Problems At Customs Checks

Around a quarter of hauliers arriving into Dublin Port from the UK are experiencing problems at customs checks, according to an agribusiness journalist.

There's reports the new Brexit requirements are resulting in food consignments getting blocked in UK warehouses or stopped at Irish ports.

The Road Haulage Association says it's led to some deliveries having to be dumped, and empty supermarket shelves.

Lorcan Allen, Agribusiness Editor at the Irish Farmers Journal, says there's major confusion concerning checks on food of animal and plant origin: