Listen: Over 1,800 GPs And Practice Nurses Are Being Vaccinated At Mass Clinics In Three Locations Today

: 16/01/2021 - 12:12
Author: Ciarán Halpin
vaccine_covid_19_1_vial_red_background_pexels.jpg

 

Over 1,800 GPs and practice nurses are being vaccinated at mass clinics in three locations today.

800 of those will be given the Moderna dose in Dublin's Phoenix Park, while teams in Galway and Portlaoise plan to administer 500 vaccines each.

GPs and their teams were chosen as they're in constant contact with patients and it's hoped they'll be giving the doses to others soon.

The HSE's National Director of Quality Improvement, Dr Philip Crowley, says more of these mass vaccination clinics could be set up in the coming weeks:

 

nurses_and_doctors.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

