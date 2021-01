A motion to ensure student nurses and midwives receive fair pay will be debated in the Dail on Wednesday.

It's after a proposal from the Health Minister earlier this month that student nurses and midwives be paid 100 euro per week.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party is calling for the 100 euro registration fee for nurses and midwives to be waived in 2021.

Sinn Féin's health spokespeson, David Cullinane says action needs to be taken given the current surge in hospital admissions: