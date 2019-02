Fianna Fail's spokesperson on Equality and a TD for Kildare South, is getting behind calls to make 'upskirting' a criminal offence here in Ireland.

Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin says she fully agrees with the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeleen Blackwell - that the country's laws should reflect the changing nature of technology.

New laws have been introduced to tackle the problem in the UK, and Deputy O'Loughlin says there should also be serious consequences for offenders here: