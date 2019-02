Sinn Fein's calling for Simon Harris to be removed from 'anything to do with' the new National Children's Hospital.

It wants to see the builders and the hospital's development board brought before the Dail's health committee to try and get the project back on track.

Sinn Fein's health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly claims the Minister for Health has shown himself to be 'totally incompetent' in relation to the project and says it's time for the Taoiseach to take charge:

Image: Rolling News.