Communities opposed to an eight story hotel being built in Dublin's Vicar Street will hold the first in a series of rallies this lunchtime.

Campaigners believe that green space, homes, and community facilities should be prioritised over profit-let developments in the inner city.

People Before Profit Councillor Tina MacVeigh says a petition has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala, but the communities don't feel anyone is listening: